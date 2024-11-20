A.R. Rahman’s divorce followed by guitarist Mohini Dey’s separation announcement

Renowned Indian musician A.R. Rahman’s recent divorce was followed just hours later by a surprising announcement from his band guitarist, Mohini Dey, who revealed her separation from her husband, Mark.

On the evening of November 19, Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, confirmed the end of her 29-year marriage with Rahman in an official statement. The statement explained that the decision was made due to complexities in their relationship. Despite their deep love for one another, unresolved challenges had created a distance that neither could overcome.

A.R. Rahman later addressed the situation on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

“We had hoped to celebrate 30 years together, but in this world, everything has an unforeseen end. Even the throne of God trembles under the weight of broken hearts.”

The couple, who married on March 12, 1995, have three children together.

Shortly after this announcement, Mohini Dey, a prominent member of Rahman’s band, shared her own news. In a joint social media statement with her husband, she announced their separation:

“With heavy hearts, Mark and I want to share that we have decided to part ways. This is a mutual decision, and we will continue to remain good friends.”

Mohini, 29, is a celebrated guitarist from Kolkata who has performed with A.R. Rahman in over 40 concerts worldwide. Known for her exceptional talent, she has become a key figure in the global music scene.

The coincidental timing of these personal upheavals within Rahman’s circle has drawn widespread attention. Fans have expressed their support and sympathy for both the maestro and his bandmate as they navigate these difficult times.