Honda City 1.2 prices in Pakistan for December 2024

Withhold Tax For Filers Non Filers On Honda City 1 2 From October 2024

LAHORE – Honda City 1.2 offers stylish looks, fuel efficiency and impressive performance, the key features which play a key role in increasing sale of the hatchback in Pakistan.

The current available edition of the Honda City was launched in 2021 with some facelifts. The Honda City 1.2 is available in manual and CVT variants.

Honda City 1.3 features Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHC i-VTEC, 16 valves 4-cylinder with total displacement of 1199 cc that produces 88 kw horsepower and maximum torque of 110.

It is equipped with automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

The hatchback also features airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and vehicle stability assist (VSA), providing safe drive on the road.

Honda City 1.3 Latest Prices

The ex-factory price of Honda City 1.3 LS MT stands at Rs4,649,000 while CVT variant is available for Rs4,689,00 in Pakistan, as of December 2024.

The buyer will also pay destination charges and tax while buying the Honda City.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

