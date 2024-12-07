‘Will not run away’ – SC’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah denies resignation rumours

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday denied rumors of his resignation.

He stated this while responding a question made by journalists after he addressed a ceremony on children’s justice.

When a journalist asked if the rumors about his resignation were true, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah replied, “I don’t know where you got this concern from, these are all speculations, we won’t run away.”

He added that he will continue to do efforts to improve the system within its powers. “I will use whatever authority I have to improve the system,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing the ceremony, Justice Shah said that the judiciary is aware of children’s rights. “Children are not only our future but also our present. They are not the people of tomorrow, but the individuals of today. Children are a gift from Allah.”

The apex court judge said he wanted to inform the judges of the subordinate judiciary about the importance of justice for children.

“Public interest cases bring significant improvements in the society. I always say, come to court. Although I am not part of the constitutional bench, we will still hear you,” he said.