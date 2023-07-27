Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Sarwar on martyrdom anniversary

Web Desk 10:42 AM | 27 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first recipient of the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Sarwar Shaheed is being remembered on the martyrdom anniversary today on Thursday.

Armed forces, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and services chiefs paid glowing tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said his matchless chivalry, unwavering resolve, and fortitude shall always be remembered. ‘Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons,’ the army said.

Captain Muhammad Sarwar holds the distinction of being awarded Pakistan’s highest military award, for the first time in the country s history, owing to the remarkable valor that he displayed during the war in Kashmir.

Raja Muhammad Sarwar was born in Singhori village in Gujar Khan District on November 10, 1910. His father, Raja Muhammad Hayat Khan, served in the British army as a constable. The British government also gifted Raja Hayat Khan with property near Samundari because of his services during the First World War.

Sarwar joined the military as a sepoy in April 1929 and was commissioned in the Punjab regiment in 1944 and promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant.

In the year 1946, he joined the Punjab regiment and achieved the rank of Captain - months before the partition. Later, Captain volunteered to be a part of the battalion formed to regain Kashmir. He was made company commander of the second battalion of the Punjab Regiment.

The regiment was able to force India to retreat out of certain regions of GB under his leadership. His battalion faced heavy resistance in the Uri sector but continued moving forward braving intense gunfire, grenade attacks, and mortar fire. He embraced martyrdom on July 27, 1948, after sustaining multiple shots on his chest as he attempted to cut a barbed wire while making an effort to move ahead.

