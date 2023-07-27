Pakistan Army pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Sarwar on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first recipient of the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Sarwar Shaheed is being remembered on the martyrdom anniversary today on Thursday.
Armed forces, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and services chiefs paid glowing tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the military’s media wing said.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said his matchless chivalry, unwavering resolve, and fortitude shall always be remembered. ‘Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons,’ the army said.
کیپٹن محمد سرور شہید نشانِ حیدر کی 75ویں برسی pic.twitter.com/Cn3fhq9Xal— Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) July 27, 2023
Captain Muhammad Sarwar holds the distinction of being awarded Pakistan’s highest military award, for the first time in the country s history, owing to the remarkable valor that he displayed during the war in Kashmir.
Raja Muhammad Sarwar was born in Singhori village in Gujar Khan District on November 10, 1910. His father, Raja Muhammad Hayat Khan, served in the British army as a constable. The British government also gifted Raja Hayat Khan with property near Samundari because of his services during the First World War.
Sarwar joined the military as a sepoy in April 1929 and was commissioned in the Punjab regiment in 1944 and promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant.
In the year 1946, he joined the Punjab regiment and achieved the rank of Captain - months before the partition. Later, Captain volunteered to be a part of the battalion formed to regain Kashmir. He was made company commander of the second battalion of the Punjab Regiment.
The regiment was able to force India to retreat out of certain regions of GB under his leadership. His battalion faced heavy resistance in the Uri sector but continued moving forward braving intense gunfire, grenade attacks, and mortar fire. He embraced martyrdom on July 27, 1948, after sustaining multiple shots on his chest as he attempted to cut a barbed wire while making an effort to move ahead.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|378
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.7
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|777.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.01
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.19
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.