Pakistan armed forces pay tribute to Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan on martyrdom anniversary

Web Desk 10:22 AM | 5 Jul, 2023
Pakistan armed forces pay tribute to Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan on martyrdom anniversary
RAWALPINDI – The 24th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed is being observed across Pakistan today.

Pakistan Armed forces have paid homage to Karnal Sher Khan, who laid his life in an extraordinary act of bravery during the 1999 war and was conferred Nishan-e-Haider - the highest military gallantry award of Pakistan.

Military’s media wing said the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and Services Chiefs have paid glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on his martyrdom Anniversary.

ISPR said stellar leadership and courage beckon us to defend Pakistan at all cost, and Capt Kernal Sher, wrote history with his blood displaying, setting a new example of valour, commitment, and unwavering allegiance to defend the motherland.

The martyrdom anniversary of the Kargil war heo serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Sher Khan, known by his title ‘Lion of Kargil’ hailed from Sawabi, KPK, and was part of 27th Sindh Regiment of the Pakistan Army. The revered military officer is one of the ten recipients of the country’s highest military award, Nishan-e-Haider.

Khan joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as an Airman but later joined Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer in the year 1992. The martyred officer was commissioned in the 27th Sindh Regiment on 14 October 1994 and emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil war.

The brave son of South Asian nation defended five strategic posts, which he established with his soldiers at the height of 17,000 feet in the Gultary area. On 5 July 1999, Indians, with the help of two battalions, managed to capture some portion of one of his posts.

Despite facing all odds, Captain Karnal Sher Khan led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost portion. He also chased the enemy and conducted many raids in the enemy area. During one such raid, he went inside the enemy camp where he inflicted heavy losses. During the battle, he received a burst of fire in the chest and embraced martyrdom.

India planned to launch full-scale attack on Pakistan during Kargil War: Report

