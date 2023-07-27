Pakistan hits back at Indian defence minister for threatening to cross LoC

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Pakistan has strongly denounced the statement of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who threatened to cross the Line of Control (LoC).

Speaking at Kargil War Memorial, Modi’s close aide said if needed, New Delhi will cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir to maintain its honour and dignity.

Following the provocative statement, Islamabad condemned the statement of BJP leader, and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged neighboring country to exercise caution and refrain from its belligerent rhetoric.

Foreign Office said India must stop dragging Pakistan to stoke hyper-nationalism and for political gains.

Pakistan also warned its Eastern neighbor that the country is fully capable of defending itself from every kind of aggression. MoFA said such jingoistic statements form Indian leadership is reminded that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression.

Pakistan further reminded India about UN resolutions for final disposition of the territory in accordance with the will of Kashmiris. “India would be well-advised to faithfully implement these resolutions, rather than entertaining any notions of grandeur,” the statement further reads.