Lahore to welcome Pakistan’s first floating restaurant

Lahore, often referred to as the cultural capital of Pakistan, is poised to embrace a groundbreaking addition to its vibrant landscape—a floating restaurant along the picturesque Lahore Canal near Harbanspura.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is reportedly planning this ambitious project with an estimated budget of Rs. 350 million. If realized, the initiative promises to transform the canal area into a dynamic hub of leisure and dining, offering a unique experience for locals and tourists alike.

Features of the Proposed Project

The envisioned floating restaurant would include:

  1. A luxurious dining boat providing a distinctive culinary experience.
  2.  Cafes and seating areas for a serene environment.
  3.  Play zones for children, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere.

Additionally, the PHA plans to develop picnic grounds and other recreational facilities, creating a comprehensive leisure destination around the canal.

The PHA’s engineering department is set to spearhead the design and construction, focusing on innovative structures that enhance the canal’s natural beauty. The aim is to establish the area as a major attraction for both residents and visitors, while also boosting Lahore’s reputation as a culturally rich and modern city.

Although the project is still in the planning phase, excitement is building among Lahoris. Residents envision the floating restaurant as a novel addition to the city’s thriving dining and leisure scene, combining stunning views with a one-of-a-kind experience.

If successfully executed, this initiative could mark a significant milestone in Lahore’s development, cementing its status as a dynamic and tourist-friendly destination.

 

 

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.15 293.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 351.5 355
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.4 76.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.25 180.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.6 199
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand $ 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.75 209.75
SEK Swedish Krone 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 312.71 315.46
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
 

