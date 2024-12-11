Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Haris Rauf wins ICC Player of the Month award

Haris Rauf Wins Icc Player Of The Month Award

DUBAI – Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has won the the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November 2024 following his stunning performance in recently concluded Australia series.

Haris Rauf fired on all cylinders on the tour of Australia, snapping up 10 wickets across three ODIs to steer his team to a first ODI series win Down Under in 22 years.

Rauf capped off the month of November with an overall tally of 18 wickets, and scooped the monthly award over India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Marco Jansen, ICC said in its press release.

The 31-year-old’s standout performance came in the second ODI against Australia. As Pakistan trailed 1-0 in the three-match series, Rauf produced a fiery pace-bowling display in Adelaide, claiming figures of 5/29.

Rauf’s spell, marking his second five-wicket haul for Pakistan, saw the hosts bundled out for a mere 163, as Pakistan bounced back into the series with an emphatic nine-wicket triumph.

In the decisive third ODI, the right-arm quick fashioned another couple of wickets and was named Player of the Series as Pakistan emerged winners by a 2-1 margin.

In the three T20Is that followed, Rauf seized five more dismissals, including a four-wicket haul in Sydney, his fourth in T20Is.

Later in the month, as Pakistan toured Zimbabwe, Rauf clinched three more wickets from as many ODIs as the visitors came from behind to clinch a 2-1 series win.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.15 293.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 351.5 355
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.4 76.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.25 180.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.6 199
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand $ 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.75 209.75
SEK Swedish Krone 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 312.71 315.46
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search