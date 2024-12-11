Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

FBR clears the air on baggage rule amendments

Fbr Chairman Warns Non Filers Of Action Starting Nov 1

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued clarification regarding proposed certain amendments pertaining to Baggage Rules, 2006.

It said the draft SRO 2028(I)/2024 dated 06.12.2024 has created a wrong impression that the value of personal baggage has been fixed up to $1,200 and this confusion has been circulating in the press and other media in the country.

It is hereby clarified that in the draft Notification, the term “commercial quantity” defined in Baggage Rules, 2006 was elaborated to fix a limit of USD1200 for goods brought in baggage prima facie for trading or pecuniary gain.

The purpose of the draft amendment is to curb the misuse of the baggage facility by commercial carriers. However, as explicitly mentioned in the notification the limit of USD 1200 does not include the items for “personal use or gift” by a passenger.

“Therefore, it is clarified that the limit of $1,200 mentioned in the draft Notification does not apply to items of personal use and bona fide baggage items. The impression that Customs shall confiscate personal baggage valuing more than USD1200 is strongly rebutted,” read the clarification.

As the draft Notification has been widely misinterpreted in the public particularly in the social media, therefore to avoid spread of further confusion the draft notification has been withdrawn, FBR said.

