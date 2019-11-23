Zara Noor Abbas joins hands with UNHCR to empower refugees
12:09 PM | 23 Nov, 2019
KARACHI - The super talented star Zara Noor Abbas joined hands with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Thursday to empower refugees residing in Pakistan.

Taking to her Instagram account, Abbas penned a heartfelt note for refugees : "Watching them dream and dare again makes me realize so much about the dynamics of life today. These Refugee women of all age brackets join together to build a new life for themselves and their families in order to survive through thick and thin. This is the power that they hold as superheroes.

CraftStories by Huma Adnan and UNHCR allows these amazingly talented human beings to take another chance at life."

Here's the tweet by the Ehd-e-Wafa actor:

She announced that she has joined hands with UNHCR along with designer Huma Adnan. “Glad to join hands with Huma Adnan and the UNHCR to create this bridge for these superhuman beings to cross. Wish us luck and love!”

Adnan runs Craft Stories to empower refugee artisans and make them experts in stitching and finishing a whole piece of jewellery into sellable products.

Earlier, Humsafar actor Mahira Khan was appointed as a National Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR . Prior to this appointment, she visited with Afghan refugees in Peshawar as part of a high-profile UN delegation. She has also spoken up for the needs of more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan in media interviews.

