PM Imran to chair PTI's core committee meeting on Sunday
12:28 PM | 23 Nov, 2019
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned the party’s core committee meeting on Sunday in Islamabad to discuss overall political and economic situation.
According to media details, the meeting will be held at Bani Gala. All the core committee members have been directed to ensure their attendance where some important decisions are also expected.
The committee is also expected to formulate a strategy to counter the opposition narrative.
During the meeting, the committees formed at the last core committee meeting will submit their preliminary report.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019