PM Imran to chair PTI's core committee meeting on Sunday

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned the party’s core committee meeting on Sunday in Islamabad to discuss overall political and economic situation.

According to media details, the meeting will be held at Bani Gala. All the core committee members have been directed to ensure their attendance where some important decisions are also expected.

The committee is also expected to formulate a strategy to counter the opposition narrative.

During the meeting, the committees formed at the last core committee meeting will submit their preliminary report.