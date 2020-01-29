Zameen.com ready to hold Karachi Expo on February 1 and 2

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi will inaugurate Karachi Expo on Feb1
KARACHI - Pakistan’s largest real estate portal Zameen.com is all set to hold ‘Zameen Expo Karachi 2020’ at Expo Centre Karachi on February 1 and 2.

More than 140 builders and developers are expected to showcase major property projects currently dominating Pakistan’s real estate market.

The event will be inaugurated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi along with Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan on February 1.

Since 2014 Zameen.com has hosted 19 such expos in cities across Pakistan as well as in Dubai, featuring approximately 1,608 exhibitors and attracting more than one million visitors.

“We are beginning the year 2020 with the Karachi Expo, which should benefit the real estate industry as a whole,” said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan.

He said all leading names from Pakistan’s real estate sector are participating in the Expo, which proves that such exhibitions are essential for the growth of the industry.

