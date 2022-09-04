Saboor Aly stirs curiosity about second last episode of drama serial 'Mushkil'

Lollywood's bubbly actress Saboor Aly is one of the most lovable and jovial personalities in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

The Fitrat actress can have the internet swoon over her infectious smile without putting in much effort. Although the round-faced beauty gives off leprechaunish vibes, her on-screen presence is entirely different.

The actress who is currently gaining attention for her impeccable performance in Mushkil is ecstatic to wrap up the drama serial and watch the reaction of her loyal fans and followers.

Aly aroused curiosity among her fans asking whether the arch-rival of her character (Hareem) or herself (Sameen) would end up with the male lead role (Faraz) in the drama serial Mushkil.

Mushkil is based on three friends navigating through love and life with a surprising turn of events completely turning their lives upside down. The Marina Khan directorial became a household favourite as soon as it was aired.

Aly shared a bunch of photos on Instagram with Mushkil co-actors, pumping fans to guess the outcome.

On the work front, Aly has been giving stellar performances in drama serials including Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar and Mushkil. The actress tied the knot with fellow actor Ali Ansari last year.

