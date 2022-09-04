Saboor Aly stirs curiosity about second last episode of drama serial 'Mushkil'

Noor Fatima
09:55 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Saboor Aly stirs curiosity about second last episode of drama serial 'Mushkil'
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's bubbly actress Saboor Aly is one of the most lovable and jovial personalities in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

The Fitrat actress can have the internet swoon over her infectious smile without putting in much effort. Although the round-faced beauty gives off leprechaunish vibes, her on-screen presence is entirely different. 

The actress who is currently gaining attention for her impeccable performance in Mushkil is ecstatic to wrap up the drama serial and watch the reaction of her loyal fans and followers.

Aly aroused curiosity among her fans asking whether the arch-rival of her character (Hareem) or herself (Sameen) would end up with the male lead role (Faraz) in the drama serial Mushkil.   

Mushkil is based on three friends navigating through love and life with a surprising turn of events completely turning their lives upside down. The Marina Khan directorial became a household favourite as soon as it was aired.

Aly shared a bunch of photos on Instagram with Mushkil co-actors, pumping fans to guess the outcome.

On the work front, Aly has been giving stellar performances in drama serials including Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar and Mushkil. The actress tied the knot with fellow actor Ali Ansari last year.

Saboor Aly’s new bold video goes viral 07:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her ...

Saboor Aly looks like a vision in a beautiful ... 03:50 PM | 16 May, 2022

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves ...
08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Azekah Daniels walks off talk show in tears
06:00 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Mehwish Hayat laments Bollywood’s silence on ...
04:15 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Former US president Barack Obama secures an Emmy ...
05:07 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Nora Fatehi gives a witty response to host in ...
06:22 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Omar is a gym queen in her latest viral ...
04:42 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves in viral BTS video
08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr