Birthday wishes pour in for Maya Ali

Congratulations are in order for Lollywood sweetheart, Maya Ali as she celebrates her 34th birthday.

Ali has won millions of hearts with her wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills. From her captivating performances on the screen to her warm and genuine personality off-camera, she effortlessly endears herself to everyone around her. With each role she takes on, Maya leaves a lasting impression, showcasing her incredible acting prowess and passion for her craft.

Beyond her artistic talents, her philanthropic endeavours and down-to-earth nature make her a beloved figure among fans and colleagues alike.

Many of her friends and former co-stars took to their Instagram stories to wish the actress like Azaan Sami Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Bilal Saeed, Mahwash Ajaz, Usama Kardar and many more. Even ace designer, MNR wished her on his official Instagram account.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.