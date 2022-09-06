Mathira sets internet on fire with new stunning selfies
Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
She has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.
Looking stunning, Mathira's mesmerising face left the fans bedazzled. Her style has been lauded by many as she infuses beauty in every avatar she dons. Apart from being vocal about her stance, she is striking and has a great sense of style.
"Missing out on temporary fun to build permanent stability is not a loss . ????????", read the caption.
