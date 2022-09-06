Labourer tortured, dragged through streets to Larkana police station (VIDEO)

HYDERABAD – Workers and family members of a feudal lord have assaulted a labourer and dragged him through the streets while filming the torture act in Larkana.

Reports in local media said the inhumane incident occurred in Larkana's Dokri city area, where the influential people tortured and filmed a wall painter.

The victim, identified as Qurban Chandio, was dragged through the streets with his hands and feet tied up with ropes.

Police told local media that the dispute started as Qurban tied up buffaloes with the wall of a farmhouse of the feudal landowner of Gadhi tribe.

لاڑکانہ کی تحصیل ڈوکری میں رنگ ساز پر وڈیرے کے کہنے پر تشدد،رنگ ساز نے وڈیرے کے ڈیرے کی دیوار کے ساتھ مویشی باندھ دیے تھے#Larkana #Tortured @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/YsWG3FESP8 — Shehzad Gul Hassan (@ShehzadGul89) September 6, 2022

The badly bruised man was then dragged to the police station where the law enforcers rushed him to the hospital for medical treatment however no action was taken against any culprit.

As the heinous clip sparked outrage on social sites, the senior superintendent of police took notice and directed concerned officials to lodge a case and submit a report.

The officer confirmed the arrest of the feudal lord's son, who was involved in the violence. He also issued orders to identify the other suspects through the viral clip and to arrest them.