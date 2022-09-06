Shamoon Abbasi takes a jibe at Mehwish Hayat over Bollywood obsession

Having millions of fans doesn't mean everyone would agree with you or your perspectives, and the latest underlying disagreement between Pakistani actors Shamoon Abbasi and Mehwish Hayat proves that.

Both actors are quite popular in the film and television industry and share the same spirit of being vocal about different problems.

In a recent turn of events, Hayat took to Twitter to express certain celebrities' concern over the destructive flash floods in Pakistan, to which Abbasi responded with a cryptic message that spoke of Lollywood's obsession with Bollywood.

Abbasi spoke up about a few Pakistani journalists and celebrities and their obsession with the Bollywood fraternity after Mehwish Hayat’s tweet about Indian actors came to light. With an indirect response, the Ishrat Made in China actor shared his take on the current situation.

Hayat had stated that it was high time for Indian actors to show their support for flood victims in Pakistan so that they can rise above politics. She said as a nation we are hurting & a kind word or two would not go amiss”.

Mehwish Hayat laments Bollywood’s silence on ... 04:15 PM | 4 Sep, 2022 Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has called out Indian celebrities for their silence as record monsoon rains caused ...

Although harmless, this message received negative attention from public as well.

The silence from the Bollywood fraternity is deafening. "Suffering knows no nationality,race or religion”- No better time for them to show us that they can rise above nationalist politics & care about their fans in Pakistan. We are hurting & a kind word or two would not go amiss. — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 3, 2022

Shamoon Abbasi responded and stated that he doesn’t "understand why Pakistani celebrities and entertainment pages want Bollywood actors to talk about Pakistan’s devastating situation regarding the floods."

“Why does it matter so much? what is this obsession about Bollywood? _ that we can’t leave them alone and focus on Pakistan,” he added.

I don't understand why Pakistani celebrities and entertainment pages want Bollywood actors to talk about our devastating situation regarding the floods In Pakistan Why does it matter so much what is this obsession about Bollywood that we can't leave them alone and focus on pak. — Shamoon Abbasi (@shamoonAbbasi) September 4, 2022

Not only Abbasi but the netizens also felt that Hayat seeking validation from Bollywood actors isn't a good choice as the Pakistani public and politicians should take an initiative. Abbasi was praised by many people for speaking up.

For the unversed, the flash floods due to monsoonal rains in Pakistan have caused irreparable destruction. Many countries around the world expressed their concern and provided aid.