Army Chief reviews relief work in flood-hit Balochistan
QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the southwestern region Balochistan to oversee relief operations in flood-affected areas, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said COAS Bajwa visited the Jafarabad district and interacted with flood victims.
The top general was briefed about the flood situation in the region and the response measures to help flood victims. COAS also met with the army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Balochistan, the ISPR said.
Reports quoting National Flood Response Coordination Centre said that at least 11 more people died due to floods in different areas of Pakistan during the past 24 hours.
The causalities from the worst deluge in the country's recent history now stand at 1,325 people with at least 12,703 injured.
Army choppers have evacuated thousands of people from various areas, with 131 people rescued in 25 sorties during the last 24 hours.
More than a hundred relief camps have been established with 284 relief item collection points for collecting and distributing relief stores for the victims.
