Mathira flaunts stunning jewels in latest video
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Source: Mathira (Instagram)
Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The bold and beautiful host has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry. 

Taking to Instagram, Mathira shared a stunning video where she flaunted gorgeous jewels and left the admirers completely envious of her beautiful collection.

"The mood I’m in ????

???? by @parizad.official

My cute Jwellery Box by @themostaffordablestore", read her caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

