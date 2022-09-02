Jemima Khan announces private screening for her film to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims

07:35 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Jemima Khan announces private screening for her film to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims
Source: Instagram
Share

Former wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith has been quite vocal about donation to cope with the devastation of floods.

Earlier, she had recommended Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan for donations to help the victims of floods in Pakistan.

 Now, to raise funds for Pakistan's flood relief efforts producer, Jemima has arranged for a private screening of her movie 'What's Love Got To Do With It' starring Sajal Aly in lead roles.

The Indus Relief 2022, a relief initiative set up by author Fatima Bhutto, her brother and artist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr and Menaal Munshey, is auctioning experiences to raise money for flood victims in Pakistan.

Among the many experiences being auctioned is a private screening of Jemima Khan’s new film What’s Love Got To Do With It and an hour in the studio with British musician and producer Nitin Sawhney.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is a cross-cultural rom-com revolving around love and marriage, set against the backdrop of London and South Asia. Daily Mail reported that Goldsmith was inspired by her marriage to the premier, and the film seems to be her take on it.

Jemima Goldsmith’s savage tweets about Imran ... 03:56 PM | 19 Jan, 2018

Forever loved ex Bhabhi Jemima is making people laugh with her tweets. “Taking a dig at Imran Khan”   Jemima ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter ...
05:30 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Omar expresses shock after flood affectee ...
07:00 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Mathira flaunts stunning jewels in latest video
06:00 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Naveen Waqar makes a dazzling appearance at ...
04:50 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet ...
04:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Hira Mani gets trolled for singing 'Pasoori'
03:54 PM | 2 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter Alyana Falak
05:30 PM | 2 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr