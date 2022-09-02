Jemima Khan announces private screening for her film to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims

Former wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith has been quite vocal about donation to cope with the devastation of floods.

Earlier, she had recommended Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan for donations to help the victims of floods in Pakistan.

Now, to raise funds for Pakistan's flood relief efforts producer, Jemima has arranged for a private screening of her movie 'What's Love Got To Do With It' starring Sajal Aly in lead roles.

The Indus Relief 2022, a relief initiative set up by author Fatima Bhutto, her brother and artist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr and Menaal Munshey, is auctioning experiences to raise money for flood victims in Pakistan.

Among the many experiences being auctioned is a private screening of Jemima Khan’s new film What’s Love Got To Do With It and an hour in the studio with British musician and producer Nitin Sawhney.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is a cross-cultural rom-com revolving around love and marriage, set against the backdrop of London and South Asia. Daily Mail reported that Goldsmith was inspired by her marriage to the premier, and the film seems to be her take on it.