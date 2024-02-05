Search

Pakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024World

US lawmaker Ilhan Omar voices concerns over crackdown on PTI ahead of elections

Web Desk
10:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2024
US lawmaker Ilhan Omar voices concerns over crackdown on PTI ahead of elections
Source: social media

Ilhan Omar, a Muslim US representative, has expressed concerns about repression ahead of Pakistan's general elections, as crackdown against opposition political leaders rises.

Amid concerns about human rights, a lingering atmosphere of despondency pervades within Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as manifestations of heavy-handedness persist with the continued arrests of candidates.

Days before elections, US Representative Ilhan Omar called for free and fair polls in South Asian nation as she expressed concerns over the crackdown on leading party.

In a social media post, she said there can’t be free and fair elections when one of the opposition parties has been criminalized, sharing a news report.

The American politician visited Pakistan in mid-2022, and met PTI founder Imran Khan, President Alvi and other government members.

She also called on then-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and underscored long-standing ties of Islamabad and Washington.

Earlier, several democrats in House of Representatives called on the State Department to conduct a probe into human rights abuses inside Pakistan.

Human Rights Watch calls on Pakistani authorities to stop crackdown on PTI supporters

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:23 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

04:16 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Caught on camera! PML-N, PPP leaders distribute cash to voters ahead ...

12:41 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's info minister assures free, and fair elections with ...

11:36 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 5

08:27 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Israeli soldiers dig up over 2,000 Palestinian graves in Gaza 'in ...

03:23 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

SC allows BNP chief Akhar Mengal to contest elections 2024

Most viewed

11:06 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Check Election Duty List 2024

09:05 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

US hits Iran's IRGC sites in Iraq, Syria in response to Jordan attack

10:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

112 more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

03:22 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

600-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s Delhi

05:20 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Returning officer sounds alarm about glitches in Election Management ...

11:25 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Shah Mahmood Qureshi disqualified for five years 

Advertisement

Latest

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for twin cities here

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 5th February  2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: