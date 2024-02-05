US lawmaker Ilhan Omar voices concerns over crackdown on PTI ahead of elections

Ilhan Omar, a Muslim US representative, has expressed concerns about repression ahead of Pakistan's general elections, as crackdown against opposition political leaders rises.
Amid concerns about human rights, a lingering atmosphere of despondency pervades within Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as manifestations of heavy-handedness persist with the continued arrests of candidates.
Days before elections, US Representative Ilhan Omar called for free and fair polls in South Asian nation as she expressed concerns over the crackdown on leading party.
In a social media post, she said there can’t be free and fair elections when one of the opposition parties has been criminalized, sharing a news report.
Since my colleagues and I raised our concerns about human rights in Pakistan last November, things have only gotten worse. There can't be free and fair elections when one of the opposition parties has been criminalized.https://t.co/ZG8giXTjVM— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2024
The American politician visited Pakistan in mid-2022, and met PTI founder Imran Khan, President Alvi and other government members.
She also called on then-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and underscored long-standing ties of Islamabad and Washington.
Earlier, several democrats in House of Representatives called on the State Department to conduct a probe into human rights abuses inside Pakistan.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.