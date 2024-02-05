Search

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for twin cities here

Web Desk
01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
Source: Radio Pakistan

Twin cities Islamabad, and Rawalpindi are expected to experience dry cold weather on February 5, and 6, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) predicted.

In its latest advisory, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist for next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cold weather, there are no chances of showers in Islamabad or Rawalpindi this week.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 18°C. Humidity was recorded at around 54 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 8km/h. Max UV Index was recorded between 3-5 which is moderate, with visibility around 8-10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

Despite moderate showers during the weekend, federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 150, which is Unheaklhy. 

The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) is expected at Isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 5th February  2024

