Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for twin cities here

Twin cities Islamabad, and Rawalpindi are expected to experience dry cold weather on February 5, and 6, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) predicted.
In its latest advisory, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist for next 24 hours.
Amid the cold weather, there are no chances of showers in Islamabad or Rawalpindi this week.
At noon, the temperature reached around 18°C. Humidity was recorded at around 54 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 8km/h. Max UV Index was recorded between 3-5 which is moderate, with visibility around 8-10km.
Despite moderate showers during the weekend, federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 150, which is Unheaklhy.
The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) is expected at Isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
