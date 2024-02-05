Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for twin cities here

Twin cities Islamabad, and Rawalpindi are expected to experience dry cold weather on February 5, and 6, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) predicted.

In its latest advisory, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist for next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cold weather, there are no chances of showers in Islamabad or Rawalpindi this week.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 18°C. Humidity was recorded at around 54 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 8km/h. Max UV Index was recorded between 3-5 which is moderate, with visibility around 8-10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

Despite moderate showers during the weekend, federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 150, which is Unheaklhy.

The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) is expected at Isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.