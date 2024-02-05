FIFA World Cup 2026 complete schedule unveiled

Years-long wait finally comes to end as Fédération Internationale de football association FIFA unveiled complete schedule of the biggest-ever men’s World Cup to be held in 2026.
The leading sports event will be held in Canada, Mexico and US. 48 teams will be in action in 108 matches across dozens of cities. Fifa World Cup 2026 will start on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City.
Atlanta
Eight games will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in five group stage matches, a game in the round of 32, round of 16 and one semifinal game.
Boston
Massachusetts capital will saw five group stage games at Gillette Stadium.
Dallas
5 group stage games, two in the round of 32, one in the round of 16 inlcuidng semifinal game will be held at AT&T Stadium.
Guadalajara
Guadalajara will saw four games at Estadio Akron in the group stage
Houston
Texas metropolis Houstin will host five group stage games, then a round of 32 and a round of 16th game.
Kansas City
Six games will be held in Kansas City. Four group stage game, one match in the round of 32 and one quarterfinal match.
Los Angeles
The sprawling Southern California city will hosts stage opener, including four more group stage games, two games in the round of 32 and quarterfinal game.
Mexico City
Three group stage matches, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16 will be held at Estadio Azteca.
Miami
32 games, Four group stage, a quarterfinal game, and third-place match.
Monterrey
Four matches including 3 group stage matches and round of 32 match.
New York
A total of eight games will be held in NYC including final at Metlife Stadium, Five group stage games, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16.
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania’s largest city will host five group stage games and one round of 16 game.
San Francisco
People in SF will see Fifa opener, and five group stage games other than a match in round of 32.
Seattle
Six games in total, inclding four group stage games, a round of 32 match, and a round of 16 game.
Toronto
The leading Canadian city Torontoi will host opener, four more group stage games and one match in the round of 32.
Vancouver
Canada’s most diverse city Vancouver will host five group stage games, a round of 32 game and a round of 16 game.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
