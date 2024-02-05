Search

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 complete schedule unveiled

Web Desk
02:05 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
FIFA World Cup 2026 complete schedule unveiled
Source: social media

Years-long wait finally comes to end as Fédération Internationale de football association FIFA unveiled complete schedule of the biggest-ever men’s World Cup to be held in 2026.

The leading sports event will be held in Canada, Mexico and US. 48 teams will be in action in 108 matches across dozens of cities. Fifa World Cup 2026 will start on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City. 

Atlanta

Eight games will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in five group stage matches, a game in the round of 32, round of 16 and one semifinal game.

Boston

Massachusetts capital will saw five group stage games at Gillette Stadium.

Dallas 

5 group stage games, two in the round of 32, one in the round of 16 inlcuidng semifinal game will be held at AT&T Stadium.

Guadalajara 

Guadalajara will saw four games at Estadio Akron in the group stage

Houston 

Texas metropolis Houstin will host five group stage games, then a round of 32 and a round of 16th game.

Kansas City 

Six games will be held in Kansas City. Four group stage game, one match in the round of 32 and one quarterfinal match.

Los Angeles 

The sprawling Southern California city will hosts stage opener, including four more group stage games, two games in the round of 32 and quarterfinal game.

Mexico City 

Three group stage matches, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16 will be held at Estadio Azteca.

Miami 

32 games, Four group stage, a quarterfinal game, and third-place match.

Monterrey

Four matches including 3 group stage matches and round of 32 match.

New York

A total of eight games will be held in NYC including final at Metlife Stadium, Five group stage games, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16.

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania’s largest city will host five group stage games and one round of 16 game.

San Francisco

People in SF will see Fifa opener, and five group stage games other than a match in round of 32.

Seattle

Six games in total, inclding four group stage games, a round of 32 match, and a round of 16 game.

Toronto 

The leading Canadian city Torontoi will host opener, four more group stage games and one match in the round of 32.

Vancouver 

Canada’s most diverse city Vancouver will host five group stage games, a round of 32 game and a round of 16 game.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

01:24 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Davis Cup: India advance to World Group I after beating Pakistan 3-0

09:48 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five runs to qualify for U19 World Cup ...

11:16 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Punjab Polo Cup 2024: Diamond/Master qualify for main final

11:59 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat Ireland in ICC Under-19 World Cup

12:23 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian team arrives in Pakistan for Davis Cup tie

09:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 10 wickets to finish unbeaten at first ...

Sports

03:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Where and how can I book HBL PSL 2024 pre-tickets?

11:16 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates 1st Nikkah anniversary, calls Ansha ...

07:46 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig team up for PSL 9 anthem

06:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

‘When are you getting married,’ Rizwan asks Babar Azam

08:21 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Azam Khan sets new record in ILT20 with fastest fifty

07:08 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

‘The Rock’ returns to WWE after 10 years to face cousin Roman ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:26 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Death toll in Karachi rains surges to three

Gold & Silver Rate

02:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 5th February  2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: