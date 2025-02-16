Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 16 February, 2025 Sunday

Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs301,500 per tola, and price for 10 grams of 24Karat stands at Rs258,487 on February 16, 2025 Sunday.

22-karat gold was priced at 275,548 per tola, 21-karat gold at 263,025 and 18-karat gold at 225,450.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 16 Feb 2025

Gold Price 24K (per Tola) Rs301,500 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs258,487

Today Gold Rates