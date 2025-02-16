Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 16 February, 2025 Sunday

Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs301,500 per tola, and price for 10 grams of 24Karat stands at Rs258,487 on February 16, 2025 Sunday.

22-karat gold was priced at 275,548 per tola, 21-karat gold at 263,025 and 18-karat gold at 225,450.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs301,500 Rs258,487
Islamabad Rs301,500 Rs258,487
Lahore Rs301,500 Rs258,487
Multan Rs301,500 Rs258,487
Peshawar Rs301,500 Rs258,487

Gold prices fall by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 16 Feb 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.75 281.25
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75 179
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75 730.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.03 8.18
 

