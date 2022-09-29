Reporter goes viral for protecting mic with condom during Hurricane coverage

TALLAHASSEE – A correspondent of a news channel garnered attention worldwide as she put a condom on her microphone during live updates amid Hurricane Ian – which is said to be one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike Florida.

As the global media reported on Category 4 storm, which unleash life-threatening coastal flooding and heavy downpour, the award-winning journalist Kyla Galer distracted some viewers by reporting with a mic covered in a flexible latex sleeve.

As news organisations were questioned for sending correspondents to report Hurricane Ian, NBC2’s reporter used a different kind of protection to save the microphone.

She however took to social media to clear the air after her clips went viral on social media creating a frenzy with users coming up with hilarious memes.

In an Instagram story, she can be heard saying “It is what you think it is…It’s a condom…It helps protect the gear…We can’t get these mics wet as there’s a lot of wind, a lot of rain. So, we gotta do what we gotta do, and that is: put a condom on the microphone.”

Kyla as responded to the matter and try to explain the move, many people quipped saying ‘safe hurricane reporting’.

Chinese condoms too small for Zimbabwe men 04:34 PM | 1 Mar, 2018 HARARE - Zimbabwe's health minister has said the condoms manufactured by China are too small for their citizens. ...

On the other hand, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm made landfall in the southeasternmost areas in the US. Winds were recorded at around 150 mph while nearly 2 million customers were without power in the state, and the west coast issued mandatory curfews in the region.