Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Assocation showed per tola price surged by Rs300 to settle at Rs218,600.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold went up by Rs257 to reach Rs187,414.

In international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $3 to $2,035 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold broke its losing streak in the domestic market of Pakistan as it saw a significant decline in the previous two sessions.

On Thursday, per tola gold price registered a whooping increase of Rs5,700 per tola to settle at Rs218,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs4,887 to Rs187,157.