Saudi Arabia hails Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime peace

KARACHI – Saudi Arabia has commended the efforts being made by Pakistan Navy for maritime peace and security.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held important meetings with the Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces and other military officials during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

They discussed bilateral maritime cooperation and matters of mutual interests.

The Naval Chief attended an international defense exhibition organized by Saudi defense ministry. He also held a meeting with the head of the American Central Naval Command.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, in a statement, said visit of the Naval Chief to Saudi Arabia will further promote relations between the two countries.