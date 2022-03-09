Peshawar man kills brother day before wedding over love triangle
PESHAWAR – Police have arrested a man for killing his brother a day before his wedding day for marrying a woman he was in love with.
The incident occurred in the limits of Khazan police station in capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 3 when Mehndi event was held.
Police said that the suspect, identified as Asad Khan, called his brother to a deserted place and fled after killing him.
As investigation was launched into the blind murder case, police officials interrogated the relatives of the victim, including his brother.
The suspect confessed to the killing and revealed that he wanted to marry the fiancé of his brother. Police have recovered the weapon used for murder.
