Pakistan connects K-3 nuclear power plant to national grid

ISLAMABAD – The K-3 unit of the Karachi Nuclear Power Project in Pakistan has successfully been connected to the national grid with assistance from all-weather friend China.

The development was announced by Chinese embassy on Twitter, adding that it will generate nearly 10 billion kWh of electricity annually and meet the annual electricity demand of more than 4 million households in Pakistan.

It is equivalent to reducing use of standard coal by 3.12 million tons and reducing CO2 emissions by 8.16 million tons per year.

“It is also equivalent of planting 70+ mn trees, of great significance for optimizing Pakistan's energy structure & reaching carbon peak & carbon neutrality goals,” read embassy’s statement.

(2/2) It's equivalent to reducing use of standard coal by 3.12 mn tons & reducing CO2 emissions by 8.16 mn tons/year. It is also equivalent of planting 70+ mn trees, of great significance for optimizing Pakistan's energy structure & reaching carbon peak & carbon neutrality goals. pic.twitter.com/fDhtaB62gw — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) March 9, 2022

Last year in May, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 (K-2).

The 1,100 MW K-2 Nuclear Power Plant is a state-of-the-art Generation III nuclear power plant equipped with modern safety and security arrangements.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier had said that he was happy to inaugurate K-2 Nuclear Power Plant, established with the Chinese cooperation, on the special occasion of 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

Khan said the plan will provide 1,100 megawatts of clean energy to Pakistan, which is of vital importance for Pakistan that has been facing adverse impacts of global warming.