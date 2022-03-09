MQM-P puts forth demands as PM Imran woos allies against no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a brief meeting with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at its headquarters in Karachi as he paced up his efforts to counter a no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against the premier.

Reports said that MQM-P has placed two demands in return for its support in the National Assembly. The conditions include unlocking of party offices and recovery of missing workers.

The premier has reportedly accepted the demands following which MQM-P workers have started preparations to reopen their party offices after a long break.

PM Imran Khan will also hold meetings with the PTI's members of Sindh Assembly and party's provincial and divisional level leadership, state broadcaster reported.

A day earlier, the prime minister reiterated to continue the fight against the ‘corrupt mafia’.

Khan while addressing an event in the country’s federal capital on Tuesday, said his government is not going anywhere but will be more powerful after the latest move of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.

Khan, after cautioning the opposition to be prepared for what he would do to them after filing a no-confidence motion, hinted at foreign involvement behind attempts to oust the PTI government.

He said Rs180 million are being offered to our lawmakers while adding that the opposition is playing mind games and I’m a ‘master of it’.

Lamenting that politicians are being traded shamelessly, Khan quipped that he have told his people to take the money being offered and use it for noble causes. He also alleged that funds are being used to get the support of journalists.

Taking a jibe at the opposition narrative, he said the PDM alliance claimed that the establishment has given them a signal. He however negated such claims saying institutions would never go against Pakistan.

The Opposition filed the no-trust motion on Tuesday and now the possibility of a change in the country’s most populous region Punjab is being discussed a day after former estranged PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan joined the Jahangir Tareen group.