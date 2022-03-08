Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – The Opposition on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the move. A delegation of opposition lawmakers, including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb reached the Parliament House and submitted the motion.

Aurangzeb said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not present in his office which is why the document was submitted with the secretariat.

“Through this resolution under clause (1) of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no confidence in the Prime Minister, Mr. Imran Khan, and consequently he shall cease to hold office under clause (4) ibid,” the no-trust motion cited.

Reports in the media claimed that more than 150 MPs have signed the motion. Opposition parties’ alliance submitted three documents with the NA secretariat including a requisition for the NA session, the no-trust motion, and a notice of the no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Leader of the opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address a presser shortly. Parties also instructed all their parliamentarians to be in the country’s federal capital.

The development comes as PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari enters Islamabad leading an Awami March while a high-level delegation of PML-N will be joining them at D-Chowk.

PML-N, PPP bar lawmakers from foreign trips as ... 01:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have barred their lawmakers in ...

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier dared to file a trust motion saying he was ready for anything. Addressing an event, he called them pack of thieves.