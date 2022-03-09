Three key terrorists involved in Peshawar mosque bombing killed

PESHAWAR – Security forces have killed three terrorists involved in deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital, it emerged on Wednesday.

More than 60 people were killed after a suicide attacker blew himself up inside Kuch-e-Risaldar mosque in Qissa Khawani bazaar on Friday last week.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said that a hunt for two key facilitators of the suicide bomber is underway.

Two of the killed terrorists have been identified as Abdul Wajid alia Usman and Muzzafar Shah alias Khalid.

CTD said that Abdul Wajid was also involved in attacks on a peace committee member Dr Satnam Sing and ASI Imtiaz Alam.

It said that Muzzafar Shah was mastermind of several target killings carried out in the court, adding that all the three terrorists were directly involved in Peshawar mosque bombing.