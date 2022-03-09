Three key terrorists involved in Peshawar mosque bombing killed
Share
PESHAWAR – Security forces have killed three terrorists involved in deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital, it emerged on Wednesday.
More than 60 people were killed after a suicide attacker blew himself up inside Kuch-e-Risaldar mosque in Qissa Khawani bazaar on Friday last week.
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said that a hunt for two key facilitators of the suicide bomber is underway.
Two of the killed terrorists have been identified as Abdul Wajid alia Usman and Muzzafar Shah alias Khalid.
CTD said that Abdul Wajid was also involved in attacks on a peace committee member Dr Satnam Sing and ASI Imtiaz Alam.
It said that Muzzafar Shah was mastermind of several target killings carried out in the court, adding that all the three terrorists were directly involved in Peshawar mosque bombing.
'All suspects identified' as death toll in ... 02:34 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
PESHAWAR – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that all suspects in the Peshawar mosque ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan connects K-3 nuclear power plant to national grid12:47 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Three key terrorists involved in Peshawar mosque bombing killed12:13 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran visits Karachi today to meet allies amid Opposition's ...11:35 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Peshawar man kills brother day before wedding over love triangle11:02 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Saudi Arabia hails Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime peace10:41 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Shahid Afridi celebrates Women's Day with an adorable family picture08:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate International Women's Day09:02 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- IWD 2022: Pakistani women come together for Aurat March08:25 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022