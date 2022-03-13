Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM post to Pervaiz Elahi ahead of no-trust vote
Share
ISLAMABAD – Days after submitting no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party have agreed giving up Punjab chief minister seat to PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi – a key ally of the government.
Pakistani mainstream media quoting sources said the opposition alliance has agreed over giving the desired slot to PML-Q leader in the exchange of support in the no-trust move.
PML-Q was informed about the development by a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party while Chaudhry brothers on Saturday also convened a meeting in the provincial capital to discuss the current situation.
Reports suggest that PML-Q leaders also expressed discontent with the Imran Khan-led federal government and decided to make its own political decisions.
Earlier, PTI Federal Minister and close friend of the premier Asad Umar hinted that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema wanted to see Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of the country’s most populous region.
It was also reported that Chaudhry Shujaat expressed his desire to mend ties with Nawaz Sharif led key opposition party.
PM Imran expresses 'full confidence' in PML-Q ... 03:40 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed the political acumen of PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, ...
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also met PML-Q leaders after 14-year hiatus while Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday posed full confidence in the Chaudhry brothers.
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- LIVE: PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Hafizabad05:28 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM post to Pervaiz Elahi ahead of ...04:56 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Atif Aslam requests for prayers as father suffers cardiac attack12:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022