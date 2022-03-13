Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM post to Pervaiz Elahi ahead of no-trust vote
04:56 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM post to Pervaiz Elahi ahead of no-trust vote
ISLAMABAD – Days after submitting no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party have agreed giving up Punjab chief minister seat to PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi – a key ally of the government.

Pakistani mainstream media quoting sources said the opposition alliance has agreed over giving the desired slot to PML-Q leader in the exchange of support in the no-trust move.

PML-Q was informed about the development by a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party while Chaudhry brothers on Saturday also convened a meeting in the provincial capital to discuss the current situation.

Reports suggest that PML-Q leaders also expressed discontent with the Imran Khan-led federal government and decided to make its own political decisions.

Earlier, PTI Federal Minister and close friend of the premier Asad Umar hinted that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema wanted to see Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of the country’s most populous region.

It was also reported that Chaudhry Shujaat expressed his desire to mend ties with Nawaz Sharif led key opposition party.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also met PML-Q leaders after 14-year hiatus while Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday posed full confidence in the Chaudhry brothers.

