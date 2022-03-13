Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is blessed with a beautiful face and impeccable acting talent which is the reason why she continues to enchant her admirers.

The Dillagi actor is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

Now, the Jawani Phir Ni Ani star is winning hearts with her glammed up looks which she is flaunting alongside her girl gang.

The transformed dancing video posted on Hayat's Instagram account shows her and the rest of the girls are flaunting their killer dance moves in western attires.

"Don’t ask how many retakes ✋???????? lol had been meaning to do this trend for so long ..????

Western swag combined with desi glam with my babes ???? @malihajkhan @thenakedgal #ragba".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The 37-year-old star is an avid social media and is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with gorgeous looks on her social media handles.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)