Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video
Source: @mehwishhayatofficial (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is blessed with a beautiful face and impeccable acting talent which is the reason why she continues to enchant her admirers.

The Dillagi actor is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

Now, the Jawani Phir Ni Ani star is winning hearts with her glammed up looks which she is flaunting alongside her girl gang.

The transformed dancing video posted on Hayat's Instagram account shows her and the rest of the girls are flaunting their killer dance moves in western attires.

"Don’t ask how many retakes ✋???????? lol had been meaning to do this trend for so long ..????

Western swag combined with desi glam with my babes ???? @malihajkhan @thenakedgal #ragba".

The 37-year-old star is an avid social media and is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with gorgeous looks on her social media handles.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.

Mehwish Hayat raises temperature on internet with ... 11:09 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

Pakistani film and television actor Mehwish Hayat never misses a chance to entertain her admirers. The Punjab Nahi ...

More From This Category
Watch - Trailer of 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is out ...
07:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video ...
04:35 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style
04:10 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Shoaib Malik comes out in support of Sana Javed
03:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Atif Aslam requests for prayers as father suffers ...
12:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Asim Azhar cancels performance after stampede at ...
12:15 AM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video
06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr