Here’s why PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar wants to become suicide bomber
Web Desk
06:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Here’s why PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar wants to become suicide bomber
Source: Associated Press of Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, after sparking controversies over remarks about overseas Pakistanis and fake pilot licences, now made headlines about wishing to become a suicide bomber for deadly mission.

Khan, 66, made the contentious remarks while addressing a gathering in Rawalpindi’s NA-59, Paryal area. 

Cropped footage from his speech has gone viral on the internet in which Khan said he wished to be a suicide bomber to eliminate the enemies of Pakistan and Islam however the act of ending life is haram in Islam.

The ruling party minister added that he wants to obliterate the enemies of the country and religion at once by blasting himself in a gathering.

Meanwhile, the controversial remarks of the PTI minister have sparked backlash on social media as many users condemned his remarks.

Earlier in 2020, the aviation minister made claims that more than 30 percent of civilian pilots in the South Asian country got fake licences and are not qualified to fly.

UN advises staff not to travel on ... 01:13 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The United Nations has asked its entire staff to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airline due ...

Later, European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended the authorisation of Pakistan's national flag carrier to operate in EU member states expressing concerns over Khan’s statement.

More From This Category
Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM post to ...
04:56 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Watch: Pakistan Navy demonstrates firepower in ...
03:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
46 OIC foreign ministers confirm participation in ...
01:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
PM Imran says PTI govt to complete five-year ...
05:28 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Army's multinational Team Spirit ...
11:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
Pakistan logs 609 new coronavirus cases in 24 ...
09:19 AM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video
06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr