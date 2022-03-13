Here’s why PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar wants to become suicide bomber

ISLAMABAD – Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, after sparking controversies over remarks about overseas Pakistanis and fake pilot licences, now made headlines about wishing to become a suicide bomber for deadly mission.

Khan, 66, made the contentious remarks while addressing a gathering in Rawalpindi’s NA-59, Paryal area.

Cropped footage from his speech has gone viral on the internet in which Khan said he wished to be a suicide bomber to eliminate the enemies of Pakistan and Islam however the act of ending life is haram in Islam.

وفاقی وزیر سرور خان نے خودکش بمبار بننے کی خواہش کا اظہار کردیا کہتے ہیں"میرا تو خود بمبار کش بننے کو جی چاہتا ہے جہاں یہ سارے ملک کے دشمن، دین کے دشمن بیٹھے ہوں میں خودکش بمبار کا دھماکہ کرکے ان ساروں کو نیست و نابود کردوں" pic.twitter.com/YTuDC2oKZx — Aamir Saeed Abbasi (@AmirSaeedAbbasi) March 12, 2022

The ruling party minister added that he wants to obliterate the enemies of the country and religion at once by blasting himself in a gathering.

Meanwhile, the controversial remarks of the PTI minister have sparked backlash on social media as many users condemned his remarks.

Earlier in 2020, the aviation minister made claims that more than 30 percent of civilian pilots in the South Asian country got fake licences and are not qualified to fly.

