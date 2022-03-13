Watch - Trailer of 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is out now

07:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Watch - Trailer of 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is out now
Pakistani actors Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed's latest cinematic offering Ghabrana Nahi Hai is all set to release and needless to say, the promising trailer is raising expectations.

The official trailer for the Baaghi star's upcoming film promises an action-packed rollercoaster ride for lovers of desi crime thrillers.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Lahore Se Aagey star unveiled the thrilling trailer which showcases drama, action and dance numbers.

"ARE YOU READY? ???? the official trailer for ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is now out. Watch the full trailer on the JB Films YouTube page! I can’t wait for you guys to see the film, releasing"

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It is slated for an Eid ul Fitr release in 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be seen in ZEE 5 Mrs and Mr Shameem opposite Noman Ijaz. The upcoming web series is directed by Kashif Nisar.

