Watch - Trailer of 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is out now
Share
Pakistani actors Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed's latest cinematic offering Ghabrana Nahi Hai is all set to release and needless to say, the promising trailer is raising expectations.
The official trailer for the Baaghi star's upcoming film promises an action-packed rollercoaster ride for lovers of desi crime thrillers.
Taking to Instagram handle, the Lahore Se Aagey star unveiled the thrilling trailer which showcases drama, action and dance numbers.
"ARE YOU READY? ???? the official trailer for ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is now out. Watch the full trailer on the JB Films YouTube page! I can’t wait for you guys to see the film, releasing"
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It is slated for an Eid ul Fitr release in 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.
On the work front, Saba Qamar will be seen in ZEE 5 Mrs and Mr Shameem opposite Noman Ijaz. The upcoming web series is directed by Kashif Nisar.
Saba Qamar hopeful of working in Bollywood again 05:05 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- 2 billion genetically modified mosquitos to be released to end ...07:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
- PAKvAUS: Khawaja, Carey shine as Australia end Day 2 with massive ...06:27 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Here’s why PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar wants to become suicide bomber06:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts04:35 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022