2 billion genetically modified mosquitos to be released to end insect-borne diseases

TALLAHASSEE – Authorities in Florida have planned to release nearly 2 billion mosquitoes that have been genetically modified to cut populations of blood-carrying insects.

The move was planned to eradicate colonies of mosquitoes as Environmental Protection Agency approved a plan to test the insects.

A bio-firm Oxitec has reportedly developed modified mosquitoes, which do not bite, to mate with common females. The larvae, either male or female, will not be able to survive to reach maturity, the company claims.

Many blood-borne diseases including dengue, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya were spread from female mosquitoes which take the blood of a person infected with the virus and then transmit the virus while biting a healthy person.

Meanwhile, the movie also draws criticism as environmental groups raised questions about the potential impacts of genetically altered insects.

Earlier, millions of mosquitoes were released in a pilot project. Officials now aimed to expand the model to other US states.