Did Naseem Shah send flowers to Hareem Shah?

Web Desk
07:31 PM | 2 Dec, 2023
Source: Twitter

Controversial TikTok sensation Hareem Shah recently intrigued fans with a cryptic post that sparked a wave of speculation.

On the microblogging site X, she shared a photo in which she tagged fast-bowler Naseem Shah, expressing her gratitude while delicately holding a bouquet of roses.

The enigmatic nature of the post immediately captivated social media users, leaving fans, especially those of the cricketer in a state of surprise.

This led to a flurry of speculations and discussions on various social media platforms, with debates emerging about the purpose behind Naseem Shah's gesture, assuming the bouquet was a thoughtful gift to Shah.

Take a look at what they had to say:

08:55 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

08:42 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

