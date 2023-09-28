Social media abuzz with appreciation for Hareem Shah's heartfelt naat recital

Hareem Shah, a prominent Pakistani TikToker and actress, has left her fans mesmerized with a soul-stirring recitation of a Naat, earning widespread acclaim and respect from her dedicated followers.
In a recent social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah unveiled her deep devotion by delivering a heartfelt rendition of 'Dar Nabi Pe Pada Raho Ga,' a revered poem by poet Kaif Tonki.
She shared a heartfelt message emphasizing the significance of spreading religious teachings. She wrote, "Some time ago, I recorded a Naat in my own voice; it is our solemn duty to share the teachings of our religion with the people."
What has particularly intrigued many is Shah's revelation about her scholarly background, including her claim to being a Hafiz-e-Quran. This disclosure has taken her fans by surprise, as she asserted that her knowledge of Islam surpasses that of the average Pakistani. In her message, she also engaged with her devoted followers, asking, "How did you like my voice?"
کچھ عرصہ پہلے میں نے اپنی آواز میں نعت ریکارڈ کی تھی ۔ ہم سب پر فرض ہے کہ دین کے پیغام کو لوگوں تک پہنچائیں۔— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) September 27, 2023
کیسی لگی آپ کو میری آواز؟ pic.twitter.com/8uEOdlpf17
Her recitation of the Naat has not only resonated with her followers but has also generated a surge of admiration and support across various social media platforms. The video has been widely shared and commended for its authenticity and profound devotion.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
