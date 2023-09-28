Social media abuzz with appreciation for Hareem Shah's heartfelt naat recital

Hareem Shah, a prominent Pakistani TikToker and actress, has left her fans mesmerized with a soul-stirring recitation of a Naat, earning widespread acclaim and respect from her dedicated followers.

In a recent social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah unveiled her deep devotion by delivering a heartfelt rendition of 'Dar Nabi Pe Pada Raho Ga,' a revered poem by poet Kaif Tonki.

She shared a heartfelt message emphasizing the significance of spreading religious teachings. She wrote, "Some time ago, I recorded a Naat in my own voice; it is our solemn duty to share the teachings of our religion with the people."

What has particularly intrigued many is Shah's revelation about her scholarly background, including her claim to being a Hafiz-e-Quran. This disclosure has taken her fans by surprise, as she asserted that her knowledge of Islam surpasses that of the average Pakistani. In her message, she also engaged with her devoted followers, asking, "How did you like my voice?"

کچھ عرصہ پہلے میں نے اپنی آواز میں نعت ریکارڈ کی تھی ۔ ہم سب پر فرض ہے کہ دین کے پیغام کو لوگوں تک پہنچائیں۔

کیسی لگی آپ کو میری آواز؟ pic.twitter.com/8uEOdlpf17 — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) September 27, 2023

Her recitation of the Naat has not only resonated with her followers but has also generated a surge of admiration and support across various social media platforms. The video has been widely shared and commended for its authenticity and profound devotion.