Islamabad court to announce verdict in Sarah Inam murder case next week

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in federal capital on Saturday reserved its verdict in a case related to killing of Pakistani-Canadian Sarah Inam after all parties completed their arguments.

Sessions Judge Nasir Javed wrapped up the proceedings, stating that it will announced the ruling in the case on December 14 (Thursday).

Sarah Inaam was allegedly murdered by Shahnawaz, her husband and son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, in Islamabad last year. The incident had sparked massive condemnation with public and her family demanding swift justice in the case.

During today’s hearing the prime suspect, Shahnawaz Amir, and his mother Samina Shah were also present in the courtroom.

Last month, Shahnawaz rejected all evidence submitted by the prosecution against him, calling all the allegation baseless. Shahnawaz, who had previously admitted to killing her over alleged affair with some other person, in fresh statement said that he was visiting a market on that day and when returned home he found Sarah’s body in a bathtub.