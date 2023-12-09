Islamabad court to announce verdict in Sarah Inam murder case next week

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in federal capital on Saturday reserved its verdict in a case related to killing of Pakistani-Canadian Sarah Inam after all parties completed their arguments.
Sessions Judge Nasir Javed wrapped up the proceedings, stating that it will announced the ruling in the case on December 14 (Thursday).
Sarah Inaam was allegedly murdered by Shahnawaz, her husband and son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, in Islamabad last year. The incident had sparked massive condemnation with public and her family demanding swift justice in the case.
During today’s hearing the prime suspect, Shahnawaz Amir, and his mother Samina Shah were also present in the courtroom.
Last month, Shahnawaz rejected all evidence submitted by the prosecution against him, calling all the allegation baseless. Shahnawaz, who had previously admitted to killing her over alleged affair with some other person, in fresh statement said that he was visiting a market on that day and when returned home he found Sarah’s body in a bathtub.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|3.41
|3.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
