Former ISI chief expresses support for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Speculations are rife that former ISI DG Lt-Gen (r) Zaheerul Islam has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

These speculatiions were triggered by a picture of Islam at a political gatheirng. The picture went viral on social media on Monday.

In the viral picture, the former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence can be seen delivering a speech at a political event, that was emblazoned with the flag of the former ruling party (PTI).

Social media users believed that the former general had waded into politics and announced his support for PTI. The ceremony was reportedly held for PTI candidate Shabbir Awan, who is contesting by-election in the native town of former DG ISI.

Amid the speculations, Lt-Gen (r) Zaheerul Islam revealed that he attended a gathering of the local elders at his house in his native village in Kahuta where the community decided to support the Imran Khan-led party in by-polls.

Former top official called it as decision of the baradari. He cleared the air that his presence in the event had been greatly misrepresented by the social media.

He also refuted meeting ousted PM Imran Khan for the past few years, at least not after he became the prime minister in 2018.

Former ISI chief however refused to comment on the future strategy when asked if he could join the PTI in future.

