Opposition lacks direction, wisdom and agenda, says CM Buzdar
Web Desk
12:25 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government is not worried at all by the rallies as the opposition lacks direction, wisdom and agenda, adding that people had earlier rejected the politics of anarchy and will also not support it now.

In his statement on Friday, the Punjab CM said that such elements want to protect their corruption through public meetings, however, the accountability of the corrupt will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While showing concerned upon the second wave of coronavirus, he lashed out at opposition and said that these elements are involved in the politics of protest should not play with people’s lives.

The violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) may spread the pandemic, Buzdar added. 

