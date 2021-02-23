TB, hepatitis tests mandatory before school admission in Sindh
09:25 AM | 23 Feb, 2021
TB, hepatitis tests mandatory before school admission in Sindh
KARACHI – Sindh health authorities on Monday announced tuberculosis and hepatitis tests compulsory for all new students taking admission in schools.

The decision was taken in the meeting with Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho to restrain infectious diseases among school children.

DG Health Services Sindh, Dr. Irshad Memon, Deputy DG CDC, Dr. Teerat Das, and program directors attended the meeting.

The authorities also decided to restrict the open sale of medicines used for the treatment of TB as the Sindh government is providing free treatment under the TB control program.

Civil society organisations working on infectious diseases have been asked to work closely with the officials to ensure sharp results.

