New KEMU department created to facilitate daughter of PTI's Dr Yasmin Rashid: report
LAHORE – New departments have been created in King Edward Medical University (KEMU) to facilitate the daughter of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, it has been learnt.
The City42 reported citing its sources that the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) created a new department with the sole purpose of accommodating Dr. Ayesha Ali as an assistant professor in Grade-19.
Furthermore, Dr. Ayesha has been appointed on a permanent basis while new appointments are usually made on a contract basis.
Soon after the recruitment of the Punjab Health Minister on January 12 this year, she took ex-Pakistan leave and flew to London on holidays.
-
