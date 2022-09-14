Birthday wishes pour in as Farhan Saeed turns 38

KARACHI – Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed earned fame with his sheer hard work in the various fields of entertainment industry and has given memorable performances in television plays and movies.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen and proving his singing talents, he is gearing to stun in the political drama Badshah Begum where he plays a power-hungry feudal lord Pir Shahzaib.

The Suno Chanda star would celebrate his birthday in Canada as recently he shared a photo with Zara Noor Abbas from Toronto where celebrities are gathering to participate in "Hum Awards" scheduled to be held later this month.

Today, the Suno Chanda actor has turned 38 and his social media handles, including Instagram and Twitter, are flooded with wishes from fans.

Reacting to the wishes, Farhan Saeed has thanked fans and expressed love for them.

“Thank you for all your lovely wishes and trends , you guys motivate me every second with this love , I have done something right in life to deserve you guys. Love, respect and gratitude. Always!” he wrote on Instagram.