Birthday wishes pour in as Farhan Saeed turns 38

11:36 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
Birthday wishes pour in as Farhan Saeed turns 38
Source: Farhan Saeed (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed earned fame with his sheer hard work in the various fields of entertainment industry and has given memorable performances in television plays and movies.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen and proving his singing talents, he is gearing to stun in the political drama Badshah Begum where he plays a power-hungry feudal lord Pir Shahzaib.

The Suno Chanda star would celebrate his birthday in Canada as recently he shared a photo with Zara Noor Abbas from Toronto where celebrities are gathering to participate in "Hum Awards" scheduled to be held later this month.

Today, the Suno Chanda actor has turned 38 and his social media handles, including Instagram and Twitter, are flooded with wishes from fans.

Reacting to the wishes, Farhan Saeed has thanked fans and expressed love for them.

“Thank you for all your lovely wishes and trends , you guys motivate me every second with this love , I have done something right in life to deserve you guys. Love, respect and gratitude. Always!” he wrote on Instagram.

Hania Aamir talks about her and Farhan Saeed's ... 09:47 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

Lollywood sweetheart Hania Aamir has been riding high on the success of her latest blockbuster drama Mere ...

More From This Category
Shoaib Malik tells how wife Sania Mirza reacted ...
11:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual ...
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
With icecream in one hand, Aymen Saleem says ...
10:21 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith is a 'half Pakistani'
08:56 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar clarifies situation over ...
09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Noor Zafar Khan trolled for posting bold picture ...
11:15 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Birthday wishes pour in as Farhan Saeed turns 38
11:36 AM | 14 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr