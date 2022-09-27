Malala 'so grateful' to husband for holding her hand and awards

Noor Fatima
09:15 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Malala 'so grateful' to husband for holding her hand and awards
Source: Malala (Instagram)
The youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai became the center of attention in the world when she stood against the Taliban banning girls' education. Now the girls’ education activist is now leading a happily married life, is thriving while using her platforms to the fullest, and has majorly contributed to the women empowerment cause. A recently shared post on Instagram by Yousafzai features her husband, Asser Malik, lending her a hand to hold her awards.

The young couple often shares PDA-filled photos of each other reminding them how much they are in love. The duo is also seen attending many events together.

Yousafzai and Malik recently announced their marriage in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Malala took to Instagram, sharing a bunch of photos featuring Malik in the last slide, and wrote, "Only in NYC does your week start with a speech @unitednations and end with meeting the cast of @kiterunnerbway. So many highlights to share from the week with my Afghan sisters @aydin_sahba and @somayafaruqi, celebrating @vanessanakate1's amazing work, an interview on @todayshow, dinner with friends, and so grateful to have @asser.malik beside me to hold my hand (and my awards)"  

Malik also shared Yousafzai's tweet stating, "Need to build my upper body strength to hold all the awards."   

On the work front, Malala met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session.

