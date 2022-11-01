Bollywood actress, her children injured in Canada car accident

MUMBAI - Indian actress Rambha Indra kumar and his children were injured in a road accident in east-central Canadian province Ontario, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Bandhan star shared the news with her fans on Instagaram where she also posted photos of her car and a kid, who is being treated at a hospital.

“Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot,” she wrote in the caption.

In 90s, she has worked with superstars Govinda and Salman in various films, including Judwaa and Bandhan.

She tied the knot with a famous Indian businessman in 2010 and the couple is blessed with two daughters and a son. 

