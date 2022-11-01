Azadi March, Day 5: Imran says police will side with him once marchers reach Islamabad

GUJRANWALA – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the capital police would side with him when marchers would reach Islamabad.

Targeting Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the PTI chief said the PML-N leader’s “time has come now”.

“There isn’t any more time left now. I know you are sweating now […] Sanaullah, you and Shehbaz Sharif […] These rats are threatening us.

“Listen to me, when we reach Islamabad […] listen to me Sanaullah […] when we reach Islamabad […] the police you are spending millions on will join us because they too are against thieves,” he said, addressing his supporters in Gujranwala, the city of wrestlers. He hailed the “phenomenal number” of supporters who came out to support his movement for freedom.

Led by Ali Haider Zaidi, PTI's caravan from Sindh reached Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday evening where they were welcomed with roses and slogans.

Earlier in the day, the PTI resumed the march from Chan Da Qila in Gujranwala to the country’s capital Islamabad.

The ousted premier Imran Khan gathered thousands of party workers and supporters in the country’s most populous region Punjab to head for the capital Islamabad in another bid to pressurize the ruling alliance into calling early elections.

Workers of Imran Khan-led party are marching on the Grand Trunk road. With a sudden change in the plan by PTI’s top leaders, the marchers will reportedly spend the rest of the day at Rawalpindi Bypass in the ‘city of wrestlers’.

PTI's expected date to storm into the capital is likely to be delayed as a caravan is moving at a snail’s pace while reports in media suggest that Long March 2.0 has been slowed down on the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan not scared of Martial Law

The outspoken politician on Monday made a shocking statement, saying martial law in the country does not scare him.

When asked about the rumors of military control of civil function, PTI chief said they can impose it if they wish, it does not scare him. He added that the current situation is worst as compared to what happened during Musharraf’s martial law.

He added that Pakistan does not need enemies from outside the country, as many of our people are doing that role. He also mentioned the alleged custodial torture of Azam Swati, saying they tortured him to scare me.