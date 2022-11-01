FIA summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding, audio leaks cases

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in cases related to cipher audio leak and prohibited funding.

The investigation agency has directed the PTI chief, who is leading a long march to Islamabad against the government, to appear in the FIA office at 12pm on November 3.

FIA has also summoned PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the same day for interrogation in the audio leak case. Furthermore, Asad Umar has been summoned on November 2.

A day earlier, Khan did not appear before the FIA Banking Circle office in Karachi despite being summoned in the party funding case.

According to the FIR, the Abraaj Group, which is owned by business tycoon Arif Naqvi, allegedly transferred $2.1 million to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in the federal capital.

The federal agency further alleged that Imran Khan-led party also received funds from two bank accounts of Wotan Cricket Club.

The FIA has also booked Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Younis Aamir Kiani in the same case. It also stated that Arif Naqvi submitted a fake affidavit to the ECP in prohibited funding case.

Some officials of the bank branch have also been named in the FIR over failing to report the authorities concerned about suspicious transactions related to PTI.

The FIA had launched its probe against the PTI in August this year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared in its verdict that the party had received illegal funding.

Announcing ruling on a case filed by disgruntled PTI leader Akbar S Babar in 2014, the top election body said that the Imran Khan-led party also received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

ECP maintained that the party had submitted a fake affidavit about its bank accounts, and it had determined that the party hid 13 bank accounts that it should have declared.