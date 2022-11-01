‘Not affiliated with any political party’ – SCBA President Abid Zuberi denies he's supporting PTI long march
Says fake social media accounts created in his name doing propaganda
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Barrister Abid S Zuberi has warned people that several fake accounts have been created in his name on various social media platforms, including Twitter, to do political propaganda.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Zuberi said the content being shared from these handles was aimed at defaming him, adding that he would take strict action against the culprits.
His statement comes as social media is abuzz with reports that the newly elected SCBA president is participating in the Imran Khan-led long march against the government.
Zuberi clarified that he is “not affiliated with any political party”, adding that such propaganda against him is strongly condemned.
“My only allegiance is with upholding the rule of law, sanctity of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, respecting the institutions, an independent bar, welfare of the lawyers & an independent judiciary,” he said in his statement.
“I have lodged a complaint with the FIA and I will request them to take action against them [impersonators],” he said.
Saying his official Twitter account is (@AbidSZuberiASC) , he asked people to report any other fake account(s) impersonating him.
